Scranton bars & lounges you'll love

More about Penalty Box
Penalty Box
3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Pickles
|$4.99
|Beef Steak Hoagie
|$8.49
|Pierogies
|$5.99
More about Backyard Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Backyard Ale House
523 Linden St, Scranton
|Popular items
|Just-A-Burger
|$9.95
6oz all beef burger, lettuce. tomato & onion
|Brisket Sammie
|$10.95
Smoked brisket, pepperjack, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, served on a ciabatta.
|Cowboy Burger
|$11.50
6oz all beef burger, onion rings, Nueske’s bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and BBQ sauce.
More about Jack’s Draft House
BBQ
Jack’s Draft House
802 Prescott Ave, Scranton
|Popular items
|House Nachos
|$9.00
Corn tortillas, pop's chili, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, crema, cilantro
|Jack’s Burger
|$8.00
Custom blend smash burger, American cheese, cabernet onion jam, pickles, 2x sauce, Martin's roll
|Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$8.00
Bavarian soft pretzels (3), Beer cheese sauce.