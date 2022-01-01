Scranton bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Scranton

Penalty Box image

 

Penalty Box

3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deep Fried Pickles$4.99
Beef Steak Hoagie$8.49
Pierogies$5.99
Backyard Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Backyard Ale House

523 Linden St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Just-A-Burger$9.95
6oz all beef burger, lettuce. tomato & onion
Brisket Sammie$10.95
Smoked brisket, pepperjack, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, served on a ciabatta.
Cowboy Burger$11.50
6oz all beef burger, onion rings, Nueske’s bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and BBQ sauce.
Jack’s Draft House image

BBQ

Jack’s Draft House

802 Prescott Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Nachos$9.00
Corn tortillas, pop's chili, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, crema, cilantro
Jack’s Burger$8.00
Custom blend smash burger, American cheese, cabernet onion jam, pickles, 2x sauce, Martin's roll
Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese$8.00
Bavarian soft pretzels (3), Beer cheese sauce.
Basilico's Pizzeria Restaurant Marketplace image

 

Basilico's Pizzeria Restaurant Marketplace

300 Lackawanna Avenue Unit 211, Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.95
