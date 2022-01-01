Scranton sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Scranton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St, Scranton
|Popular items
|Club
|$9.99
Traditional Club, your choice of Ham, Turkey or Roastbeef
|S. Bacon
|$3.50
Thick Cut & Crispy Bacon
|MYO Egg Sandwiches
|$5.75
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!!!
you create it we will make it
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Electric City Subs
902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton
|Popular items
|Pierogies
|$4.95
w/ fried onions & sour cream
|Italian Sub
|$8.95
With Provolone Cheese, Ham, Genoa Salami, Hot Capocollo, & Pepperoni.
|Turkey Club
|$8.95
oven roasted turkey breast w/ Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
SANDWICHES
Commonwealth Coffeehouse
101 Penn Avenue, Scranton
|Popular items
|TURKEY BAGUETTE
|$8.95
Our roasted turkey piled on high on our signature brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion & mayo. Cran Mayo +0.50; Avocado Spread + 2.00; Add Bacon +1.75
|Breakfast Banderita
|$5.25
Our signature breakfast "Banderitas" are prepared in a lightly floured tortillas, your choice of meat or veggies, and scrambled eggs
|2-Eggs
|$3.25