Scranton sandwich spots you'll love

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Club$9.99
Traditional Club, your choice of Ham, Turkey or Roastbeef
S. Bacon$3.50
Thick Cut & Crispy Bacon
MYO Egg Sandwiches$5.75
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!!!
you create it we will make it
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Electric City Subs image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Electric City Subs

902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton

Avg 4 (79 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pierogies$4.95
w/ fried onions & sour cream
Italian Sub$8.95
With Provolone Cheese, Ham, Genoa Salami, Hot Capocollo, & Pepperoni.
Turkey Club$8.95
oven roasted turkey breast w/ Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
More about Electric City Subs
Commonwealth Coffeehouse image

SANDWICHES

Commonwealth Coffeehouse

101 Penn Avenue, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TURKEY BAGUETTE$8.95
Our roasted turkey piled on high on our signature brioche bun with lettuce tomato, onion & mayo. Cran Mayo +0.50; Avocado Spread + 2.00; Add Bacon +1.75
Breakfast Banderita$5.25
Our signature breakfast "Banderitas" are prepared in a lightly floured tortillas, your choice of meat or veggies, and scrambled eggs
2-Eggs$3.25
More about Commonwealth Coffeehouse

