Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Boneless wings in
Scranton
/
Scranton
/
Boneless Wings
Scranton restaurants that serve boneless wings
Penalty Box
3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton
No reviews yet
Boneless Wings
$8.49
More about Penalty Box
Gold Crown Pizza
634 E Drinker S, Dunmore
No reviews yet
Boneless Wings
More about Gold Crown Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton
Grilled Chicken
Italian Subs
Turkey Clubs
Quesadillas
Almond Milk
Reuben
Chicken Salad
French Fries
More near Scranton to explore
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Tannersville
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Jermyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(41 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston