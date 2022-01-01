Brisket in Scranton
Scranton restaurants that serve brisket
More about Peculiar Kitchen
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Peculiar Kitchen
307 Penn Ave, Scranton
|Peculiar Fried Chicken
|$10.00
Southern fried in Gluten free rice flour, hand breaded chicken tenderloins w/ choice of sauce
|Spicy Tuna Wonton Tacos
|$10.00
3 crispy wonton shells, sriracha soy kewpie, ahi tuna poke, toasted sesame, scallion, wasabi tobiko
|Salt & Vinegar Yuca Fries
|$7.50
Sea salt, sichuan peppercorn, garlic w/ Kasundi ketchup
More about Backyard Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Backyard Ale House
523 Linden St, Scranton
|Just-A-Burger
|$9.95
6oz all beef burger, lettuce. tomato & onion
|Brisket Sammie
|$10.95
Smoked brisket, pepperjack, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, served on a ciabatta.
|Cowboy Burger
|$11.50
6oz all beef burger, onion rings, Nueske’s bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and BBQ sauce.