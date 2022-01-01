Brisket in Scranton

Scranton restaurants that serve brisket

Peculiar Kitchen image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Peculiar Kitchen

307 Penn Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (1017 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peculiar Fried Chicken$10.00
Southern fried in Gluten free rice flour, hand breaded chicken tenderloins w/ choice of sauce
Spicy Tuna Wonton Tacos$10.00
3 crispy wonton shells, sriracha soy kewpie, ahi tuna poke, toasted sesame, scallion, wasabi tobiko
Salt & Vinegar Yuca Fries$7.50
Sea salt, sichuan peppercorn, garlic w/ Kasundi ketchup
More about Peculiar Kitchen
Backyard Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Backyard Ale House

523 Linden St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
Just-A-Burger$9.95
6oz all beef burger, lettuce. tomato & onion
Brisket Sammie$10.95
Smoked brisket, pepperjack, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, served on a ciabatta.
Cowboy Burger$11.50
6oz all beef burger, onion rings, Nueske’s bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and BBQ sauce.
More about Backyard Ale House
Restaurant banner

 

Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk

300 Lackawanna Avenue, Scranton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Messy Mac$9.95
More about Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk

