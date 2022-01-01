Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Scranton

Scranton restaurants
Scranton restaurants that serve burritos

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Carnitas Burrito$14.99
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

344 Adams Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Beast$10.75
Vegan Beef Crumbles tossed in Taco Sauce, Black Beans, Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Rice, Cheddar Cheese, and Shredded Lettuce, in a Wheat Tortilla Wrap and Pressed on the Grill!! It's served with your choice of Sour Cream or Salsa!
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

