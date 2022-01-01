Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheesecake in
Scranton
/
Scranton
/
Cheesecake
Scranton restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
344 Adams Ave, Scranton
Avg 4.6
(506 reviews)
Cheesecake Slice (Vegan Treats Bakery)
$6.00
Housemade Cheesecake
$0.00
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
BBQ
Jack's Draft House
802 Prescott Ave, Scranton
Avg 4.8
(232 reviews)
Pumpkin Lush
$6.00
More about Jack's Draft House
