Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve cheesecake

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

344 Adams Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake Slice (Vegan Treats Bakery)$6.00
Housemade Cheesecake$0.00
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
Jack’s Draft House image

BBQ

Jack's Draft House

802 Prescott Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Lush$6.00
More about Jack's Draft House

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

Pies

American Subs

Avocado Toast

Greek Salad

Pancakes

Burritos

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston