Chicken caesar salad in Scranton

Scranton restaurants
Scranton restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Penalty Box image

 

Penalty Box

3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
More about Penalty Box

