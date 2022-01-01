Chili in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve chili

Commonwealth Coffeehouse image

SANDWICHES

Commonwealth Coffeehouse

101 Penn Avenue, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Beef CHILI$5.95
More about Commonwealth Coffeehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

Brisket

French Fries

Pierogies

Egg Sandwiches

Steak Subs

Cookies

Fried Pickles

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston