Cookies in
Scranton
/
Scranton
/
Cookies
Scranton restaurants that serve cookies
Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe
536 Spruce St, Scranton
Avg 4.6
(594 reviews)
Cookie
$2.50
More about Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
344 Adams Ave, Scranton
Avg 4.6
(506 reviews)
Cookie (Vegan Treats Bakery)
$3.50
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton
Turkey Clubs
Pierogies
French Fries
Brisket
Egg Sandwiches
Fried Pickles
Steak Subs
More near Scranton to explore
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Stroudsburg
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Tannersville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Jermyn
No reviews yet
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston