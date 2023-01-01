Lobster rolls in Scranton
Peculiar Slurp
307 Penn Ave, Scranton
|Lobster Roll Bao
|$13.00
Crispy fried bao buns, heritage greens, lobster salad of kewpie, fried garlic, pickled mustard seed & tarragon
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
344 Adams Ave, Scranton
|"The Maine" Thing Lobster Roll!
|$11.25
Vegan Lobster, diced and sauteed in Butter with Lemon and Pepper, piled on a Toasted Hoagie Bun, and topped with our Coleslaw! Optional drizzle of Sriracha, so if you'd like it spicy, just ask for it!