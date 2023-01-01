Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Scranton

Scranton restaurants
Scranton restaurants that serve lobster rolls

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Peculiar Slurp

307 Penn Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (1017 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll Bao$13.00
Crispy fried bao buns, heritage greens, lobster salad of kewpie, fried garlic, pickled mustard seed & tarragon
More about Peculiar Slurp
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

344 Adams Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
"The Maine" Thing Lobster Roll!$11.25
Vegan Lobster, diced and sauteed in Butter with Lemon and Pepper, piled on a Toasted Hoagie Bun, and topped with our Coleslaw! Optional drizzle of Sriracha, so if you'd like it spicy, just ask for it!
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

