Pancakes in Scranton

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
One Pancake$3.00
Short Stack Sweet Cream Pancakes$6.50
K Pancake with Bacon$4.50
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Penalty Box image

 

Penalty Box

3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Pancakes$4.79
More about Penalty Box

