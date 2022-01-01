Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Scranton

Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve patty melts

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.95
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Penalty Box image

 

Penalty Box

3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.49
More about Penalty Box

