Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Scranton
/
Scranton
/
Patty Melts
Scranton restaurants that serve patty melts
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St, Scranton
Avg 4.5
(726 reviews)
Patty Melt
$13.95
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Penalty Box
3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$11.49
More about Penalty Box
Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton
White Pizza
French Fries
Waffles
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Pizza
Wontons
Burritos
More near Scranton to explore
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Tannersville
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Jermyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston