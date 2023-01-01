Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve penne

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
PENN AVE$16.95
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Banner pic

 

Gold Crown Pizza - 634 E Drinker S

634 E Drinker S, Dunmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Vodka$14.50
More about Gold Crown Pizza - 634 E Drinker S

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

French Fries

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Omelettes

Cheesecake

Pretzels

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston