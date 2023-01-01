Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Penne in
Scranton
/
Scranton
/
Penne
Scranton restaurants that serve penne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St, Scranton
Avg 4.5
(726 reviews)
PENN AVE
$16.95
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Gold Crown Pizza - 634 E Drinker S
634 E Drinker S, Dunmore
No reviews yet
Penne Vodka
$14.50
More about Gold Crown Pizza - 634 E Drinker S
