Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Backyard Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Backyard Ale House

523 Linden St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Chipotle Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime Sriracha Crema.
More about Backyard Ale House
Jack’s Draft House image

BBQ

Jack's Draft House

802 Prescott Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco of the Week- Teriyaki Shrimp$4.50
teriyaki grilled shrimp, mango salsa, spicy slaw, cilantro, corn tortilla
Taco of the Week- Chili Crunch Shrimp$4.50
bang bang shrimp, avocado, chili crunch, shrettuce, cilantro, corn tortilla
More about Jack's Draft House

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

Tacos

Cookies

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Egg Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Cheese Fries

Clams

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston