Shrimp tacos in Scranton
Scranton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Backyard Ale House
523 Linden St, Scranton
|Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Chipotle Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Lime Sriracha Crema.
BBQ
Jack's Draft House
802 Prescott Ave, Scranton
|Taco of the Week- Teriyaki Shrimp
|$4.50
teriyaki grilled shrimp, mango salsa, spicy slaw, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Taco of the Week- Chili Crunch Shrimp
|$4.50
bang bang shrimp, avocado, chili crunch, shrettuce, cilantro, corn tortilla