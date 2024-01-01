Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak quesadillas in
Scranton
/
Scranton
/
Steak Quesadillas
Scranton restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Italos Restaurant - 731 Pittston Ave
731 Pittston Avenue, Scranton
No reviews yet
Quesadilla (Steak)frijolito
$8.00
More about Italos Restaurant - 731 Pittston Ave
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St, Scranton
Avg 4.5
(726 reviews)
Steak Quesadilla
$15.99
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
