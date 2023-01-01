Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake Latte$6.50
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Jack’s Draft House image

BBQ

Jack's Draft House

802 Prescott Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake Lush$6.00
More about Jack's Draft House

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

Steak Subs

Sweet Potato Fries

Steak Burgers

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Cheesecake

French Fries

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston