Strawberry shortcake in
Scranton
/
Scranton
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Scranton restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St, Scranton
Avg 4.5
(726 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake Latte
$6.50
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
BBQ
Jack's Draft House
802 Prescott Ave, Scranton
Avg 4.8
(232 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake Lush
$6.00
More about Jack's Draft House
