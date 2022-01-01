Tacos in Scranton
Scranton restaurants that serve tacos
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Peculiar Kitchen
307 Penn Ave, Scranton
|Spicy Tuna Wonton Tacos
|$10.00
Sriracha soy kewpie, ahi poke, wasabi tobiko, 3 crispy wonton shells
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Electric City Subs
902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton
|Taco Sub
|$11.95
Taco seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, diced onions, & melted cheese.
|Taco Tots
|$9.95
Tater tots topped with seasoned taco meat, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, & diced onions.