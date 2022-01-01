Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Scranton

Scranton restaurants
Scranton restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Peculiar Kitchen

307 Penn Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (1017 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Wonton Tacos$10.00
Sriracha soy kewpie, ahi poke, wasabi tobiko, 3 crispy wonton shells
More about Peculiar Kitchen
Penalty Box image

 

Penalty Box

3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Tacos$5.99
Mini Tacos$6.49
More about Penalty Box
Item pic

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Electric City Subs

902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton

Avg 4 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Sub$11.95
Taco seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, diced onions, & melted cheese.
Taco Tots$9.95
Tater tots topped with seasoned taco meat, melted cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, & diced onions.
More about Electric City Subs

