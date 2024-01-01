Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve tostadas

Banner pic

 

Italos Restaurant - 731 Pittston Ave

731 Pittston Avenue, Scranton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostadas$12.00
More about Italos Restaurant - 731 Pittston Ave
Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Tostadas$13.95
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

Tacos

Pancakes

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Parmesan

Hummus

Philly Cheesesteaks

Stromboli

French Fries

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston