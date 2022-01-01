Tuna salad in Scranton
Scranton restaurants that serve tuna salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St, Scranton
|Tuna Salad
|$10.49
|Medium Tuna Salad
|$10.99
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Electric City Subs
902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton
|Tuna Macaroni Salad
|$4.95
SANDWICHES
Commonwealth Coffeehouse
101 Penn Avenue, Scranton
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Fresh Tuna with cucumber & scallions, mixed with mayo; served on your choice of bread (hard roll; hoagie roll; toast or croissant) with marinated artichoke hearts; plum tomato and green leaf lettuce