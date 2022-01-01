Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Scranton

Scranton restaurants
Scranton restaurants that serve tuna salad

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$10.49
Medium Tuna Salad$10.99
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Electric City Subs image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Electric City Subs

902 S. Webster Ave, Scranton

Avg 4 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Macaroni Salad$4.95
More about Electric City Subs
Commonwealth Coffeehouse image

SANDWICHES

Commonwealth Coffeehouse

101 Penn Avenue, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
Fresh Tuna with cucumber & scallions, mixed with mayo; served on your choice of bread (hard roll; hoagie roll; toast or croissant) with marinated artichoke hearts; plum tomato and green leaf lettuce
More about Commonwealth Coffeehouse
Banner pic

 

Gold Crown Pizza

634 E Drinker S, Dunmore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Platter$9.75
More about Gold Crown Pizza

