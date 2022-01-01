Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wontons in
Scranton
/
Scranton
/
Wontons
Scranton restaurants that serve wontons
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Peculiar Kitchen
307 Penn Ave, Scranton
Avg 4.5
(1017 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Wonton Tacos
$10.00
Sriracha soy kewpie, ahi poke, wasabi tobiko, 3 crispy wonton shells
More about Peculiar Kitchen
Penalty Box
3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton
No reviews yet
Deep Fried Italian Wontons
$8.29
More about Penalty Box
