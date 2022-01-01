Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Peculiar Kitchen

307 Penn Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (1017 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Wonton Tacos$10.00
Sriracha soy kewpie, ahi poke, wasabi tobiko, 3 crispy wonton shells
More about Peculiar Kitchen
Penalty Box image

 

Penalty Box

3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Italian Wontons$8.29
More about Penalty Box

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

Tuna Salad

Muffins

Egg Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Pierogies

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston