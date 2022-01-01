SCRAPPY'S PIZZA
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
149 TENDERFOOT ST
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
149 TENDERFOOT ST
DILLON CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
ELEVATION BOWL
Come in and enjoy!
Windy City Pizza and Pub
Our Silverthorne location is now open!
Baja Chimayó - Bluebird Marketplace
Best known for Baja-Style Fish Tacos, Shrimp Tacos and Chile Rellenos. Offering all the local staples with a rotating artisanal taco menu, nachos, quesadillas, desserts and more.
Tilford's Pizza - Bluebird Market
Come in and enjoy!