SCRAPPY'S PIZZA

SCRAPPY'S PIZZA

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

149 TENDERFOOT ST

Avg 4.2 (755 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEEZZZ GARLIC MOZZ BREAD$9.99
Mozzarella, Romano, Roasted Garlic
WINGS (10)$21.99
MARGARITAVILLE 18"$29.99
Basil, Roasted Red Tomatos, Fresh Mozz, Garlic, Oil Base with a Dollop of Our Homemade Red Sauce
KIDS PERSONAL PIZZA$10.00
Cheese pizza with a free Sracppy's Frisbee!
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$16.99
sliced ribeye, sautéed onions and peppers, white American cheese, side of chips
14" BYO PIZZA$20.99
14" Cheese Pizza
CEASAR SALAD$6.99
Croutons, Lettuce, Parmesan
ITALIAN CHOP$8.99
Salami, Cappicola, Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Onion, Roasted Red Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Oil and Vinegar
18" BYO PIZZA$25.99
18" Cheese Pizza
Ranch$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

149 TENDERFOOT ST

DILLON CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
