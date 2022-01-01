Go
SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom

With dishes made from scratch, careful attention to details, and focus on southern hospitality, we hope you find Scratch Kitchen and Taproom to be the place to enjoy a great meal with your friends and family. Scratch Kitchen and Taproom aims to contribute to the “Peak of Good Living” by providing a fun place to work for our staff, being a positive addition to the community, and by becoming your go-to place for a great meal. We cannot wait to prove it’s better from scratch!

225 Salem Street

Popular Items

Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Crisped shrimp and pickled okra in a Scratch-made firecracker sauce.
Pimento Cheese Wontons$8.50
House smoked pimento cheese with sweet corn and scallions. Served with red pepper jam.
BBQ Egg Rolls$11.50
House smoked pork, Napa cabbage, Carolina slaw with Sriracha orange-ginger aioli.
Scratch Philly$13.50
Your choice of grilled chicken or marinated shaved ribeye, sauteed peppers and onions, and Worcestershire cheese sauce on a hoagie roll.
Jammin' Burger$13.50
Scratch-made red pepper jam, creamed feta, onion straws, and spicy Korean mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Waffle-battered fried chicken with spicy maple syrup aioli, candied bacon and house pimento cheese with Scratch-made pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Chicken tenderloin lightly breaded and fried with ranch or house-made Cheerwine BBQ sauce.
Poke Bowl$15.00
Sushi rice with tuna poke, wakame salad, avocado, edamame, cucumber, pickled ginger, wasabi-miso crema and mirin-soy glaze.
Bibimbap Bowl$14.50
Seared rice bowl with shaved and marinated ribeye steak, fresh spinach, carrots, grilled green onions, pickled red onions, cucumbers and over-easy egg. Served with spicy bib sauce.
Apex Burger$12.00
Fresh tomato, pickled onion, and shredded lettuce.
Location

225 Salem Street

Apex NC

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
