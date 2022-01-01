SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom

With dishes made from scratch, careful attention to details, and focus on southern hospitality, we hope you find Scratch Kitchen and Taproom to be the place to enjoy a great meal with your friends and family. Scratch Kitchen and Taproom aims to contribute to the “Peak of Good Living” by providing a fun place to work for our staff, being a positive addition to the community, and by becoming your go-to place for a great meal. We cannot wait to prove it’s better from scratch!



225 Salem Street