SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom
With dishes made from scratch, careful attention to details, and focus on southern hospitality, we hope you find Scratch Kitchen and Taproom to be the place to enjoy a great meal with your friends and family. Scratch Kitchen and Taproom aims to contribute to the “Peak of Good Living” by providing a fun place to work for our staff, being a positive addition to the community, and by becoming your go-to place for a great meal. We cannot wait to prove it’s better from scratch!
225 Salem Street
Popular Items
Location
225 Salem Street
Apex NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
TapStation
Come in and enjoy!
Apex Wings
Voted Best Wings in the Triangle. You really should try the wings...
Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Come in and enjoy!
Abbey on the Road
World Famous Burgers brought to you! Find your favorite Abbey Road Tavern & Grill menu items traveling all over NC!