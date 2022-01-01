Scratch Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
2299 Pearl St Suite 211 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2299 Pearl St Suite 211
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Scratch Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Mateo Provencal
Come on in and enjoy!
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
Welcome to Leaf!
Frasca Food and Wine
Nestled at the foot of the Carnic and Julian Alps and bordered by Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, Friuli-Venezia Giulia is a region of immense cultural blending and geographical diversity.
Helmed by Executive Chefs Kelly Jeun and Eduardo Valle Lobo, Frasca Food and Wine seeks to honor the traditional techniques and dishes of Friuli, while embracing the bounty of Colorado. We proudly offer our Quattro Piatti (four course) menu or a seasonal six course Chef's Tasting Menu. Dishes may also be ordered ala carte.