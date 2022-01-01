Scratch - Montecito

Stella Mare's

Stella Mare’s focuses on French Country Bistro cuisine, emphasizing on classic and seasonal dishes paired with French and American wines. We also offer a wide selection of beers as well as handcrafted cocktails from our Full Bar.

French Country Bistro design meets casual Santa Barbara in our historic landmark house on the Bird Refuge... for close to 20 years, Stella Mare's has been known and recognized for hosting Private Dining Events and offers a excellent selection of private dining rooms.

