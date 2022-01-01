Go
Scratch Sandwich Company

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD • $$

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

SOUP OF THE DAY
CUBA LIBRE
| Our take on the Cuban sandwich is served with Cuban style marinated pork, sliced ham, house cured pickles, mayo, mustard & Swiss cheese melted to perfection |
FRIED PICKLES$5.49
| Plate of house cured pickles fried to a golden crisp | Served with our home made cilantro ranch |
SCRATCH$5.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN
| Our signature chicken tenders are coated in spicy Buffalo sauce & placed on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, housed cured pickles, & a drizzle of our cilantro ranch dressing |
WHEN PIGS FLY
EXTRA SAUCE$0.50
MILE HIGH CLUB
| Our take on the traditional club sandwich | Sliced ham, shaved turkey, and crispy bacon are accompanied by crisp romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, house cured pickles, raw red onions, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese to be finished off with our house made chipotle mayo & whole grain mustard |
CHEF GONE CRAZY$8.77
| Crazy loaded spring mix salad with grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh cucumbers, sliced avocado, diced bacon, chopped boiled egg, and croutons | Paired with our house made honey dijon dressing |
BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE
| Upgrade your grilled cheese experience & have it served with our delicious 12 hour smoked BBQ brisket, crispy fried onions, & spicy jalapeños |
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD

Laredo TX

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
