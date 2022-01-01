Go
Scratchboard Kitchen

Scratch-made, locally sourced breakfast and lunch fare.
Hours:
Weds - Sun 8 AM - 3 PM

5 West Campbell St.

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy$15.00
A fluffy biscuit cut in half slathered with our house made sausage gravy and topped with sunny side up eggs.
Side of Bacon$4.00
Local Farm Bacon
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Crispy bacon and Cedar Ridge Farm egg scrambled and layered on a fluffy biscuit with Hook's aged cheddar and a special sauce.
Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich$14.00
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken with creamy pimiento cheese and crunchy pickled red onions on a ranch biscuit. (Option to make it spicy!)
Crispy Potatoes$6.00
Crispy red potatoes served with spicy mayo.
Short Rib Hash$19.00
Braised short rib, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, cabbage, & pickled mustard seeds, topped with a sunny side up egg.
Biscuit$6.00
Fluffy biscuits served with a side of honey butter and house-made jam.
Current jam flavor: Blueberry & Cinnamon
Lox on Toast$16.00
Crunchy toast griddled to perfection and layered with lemon and scallion cream cheese, lox, eggs mimosa, crispy capers, shaved red onion, pickled mustard seeds, and dill.
Strawberries & Cream Doughnut$6.00
Brioche Doughnut filled with strawberries and cream. We will be donating $1 for each doughnut sold to Shelter, Inc this week!
5 West Campbell St.

Arlington Heights IL

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
