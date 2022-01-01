Go
Screech Owl Brewing/Spent Grain Café

Screech Owl Brewing / Spent Grain Café is a Micro Brewery/ Family Restaurant in the Mountains of Preston County, West Virginia on the Johnson's family farm. We are family owned and operated by Roger R and Crista Johnson and Jameson and Kristin Johnson. Our Five Star rated restaurant/tap room is family friendly and very unique. We feature home cooked meals using our Spent Grain from the brewing for all our breads. Our recipes are all family originals from generations present and past. We have indoor and outdoor (seasonal) dining areas. We also have a 20 ton sandbox for the children's enjoyment. All our beers are brewed on site using the finest grains, hops and yeast from around the globe, with local mountain water. Our beers are not pasteurized. We use no chemicals to speed up the brewing process and do not use any clearing adjuncts. "We will drink no beer before it's time." We are a woman owned business and our brewhouse is run by an all woman crew. "Family, Friends & Quality"

THE YELLOWSTONE STEAK SANDWICHW/1 SIDE$18.50
A shaved steak sandwich with all the fix'ins, Cooper American Cheese, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Sautéed mushrooms and onions accented with our special mayo sauce on a Spent Grain Bun, all served with Sweet potato Fries or Fresh Cut Fries.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH W/1 SIDE$15.00
PREMIUM PORK BUTTS SMOKED ON SITE AND THEN SEASONED WITH OUR SPECIAL SEASONING AND SWEET B'S BARBEQUE SAUCE--SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE.
PIZZA W/ 3 TOPPINS$14.00
OUR HANDMADE PIZZA WITH OUR VERY OWN HOMEMADE MARINARA SAUCE ON A SPENT GRAIN CRUST/ COMES WITH CHEESE AND THREE ADDITONAL TOPPINGS--EXTRA TOPPINGS $0.75 EACH
HAMBURGER W/1 SIDE$14.50
OUR VERY OWN HAMBURGER WITH OUR SPECIAL SEASONING, SERVED ON OUR BAKED IN HOUSE SPENT GRAIN BUN. SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MAYO AND CHEESE ITH YOUR CHOICE OF ONE SIDE ITEM.
RED VELVET CAKE CUP CAKES$1.00
A TRADITIONAL RED VELVET CUP CAKE WITH CREAM CHEESE ICING VALENTINES DAY DESSERT FOR YOU AND YOUR LOVE ONE. EACH BITE IS LIKE A KISS AND HUG FROM THE ONE YOU LOVE.
HOO'S YOUR DADDY IPA QUAD$13.00
4-16 OZ CANS
SOFT PRETZEL BREAD STICKS/4 W/ BEER CHEESE$7.00
SOFT PRETZEL BREAD STICK MADE WITH OUR SPENT GRAIN BREAD DOUGH, BUTTER AND LIGHTLY SEASON WITH PRETZEL SALT. SERVED WARM WITH WARM BEER CHEESE. A GREAT ITEM TO HAVE WITH A COLD BEER OR TO START YOUR DINING EXPERIENCE WITH.
LOADED FAT BOY MAC & CHEESE WITH PULLED PORK$6.00
OUR SIGNATURE MAC & CHEESE TOPPED WITH A SPRINKLE OF BACON BITS AND OUR IN HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK. COLE SLAW AND JALAPENO PEPPERS AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SIDE
COD FISH SANDWICH W/ 1 SIDE$14.50
Deep Fried WILD CAUGHT Cod Fish on a Spent Grain Bun, garnished with our In House Mango Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, our House Mayo and Special Spices. Served with your choice of our family recipe Hush Puppies or Fresh Cut Fries. This is an awesome sandwich to start Lent Season.
PULLED PORK LOADED NACHOS$11.00
OUR IN HOUSE PULLED PORK ON CRISPY NACHOS, COVERED WITH SCREECH OWL SWEET B'S BARBEQUE SAUCE, WARM NACHO CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, JALAPINOS, COLE SLAW AND A DOLLOP OR TWO OF SOUR CREAM
2323 Ralph Livengood Rd

Bruceton Mills WV

