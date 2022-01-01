Go
Toast

Screw City Tavern

A classy casual Rockford Tavern with great food and drink.

4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC$13.00
BONELESS WINGS - 1 LB$12.00
THE THIRD SHIFTER$14.00
Thick cut bacon, american cheese, crispy onion rings, fried egg, hot sauce, pretzel roll
BURNT ENDS POUTINE$13.00
Crisp fries, bbq brisket burnt ends, cheese curds, white pepper gravy
WINGS -12$18.99
SCREW CITY BURGER$13.00
Thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll
PICKLE FRIES$9.00
TAVERN BURGER$11.00
A classic topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche roll
BBQ PULLED PORK$11.00
Smoked pulled pork, moonshine bbq sauce, carrot celery slaw, brioche roll
GRILLED SALMON GRAIN BOWL$16.00
See full menu

Location

4412 Manchester Dr Unit 3

Rockford IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Da catch Harrison

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shooters Bar, Grill & Taproom

No reviews yet

Rockford's Premier Entertainment Venue

Lino's

No reviews yet

The Battista Family thanks you for dining with us today! We love to hear your feedback, just ask for an owner.
Check out all we have to offer: Dine-in, Carryout, Catering, & Banquets.

The Great Wall Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston