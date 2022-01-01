Scrimshaw Coffee
A neighborhood cafe. Good coffee, food + friends. Cruise through!
BAGELS
5542 El Cajon Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5542 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Auti Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Plant Power Fast Food
Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.
Pesto Italian Craft Kitchen - SDSU
Made With Love
Just Sushi To Go
Quick & Fresh Sushi Rolls, Rice Bowls, and Salads