Scrimshaw Coffee

A neighborhood cafe. Good coffee, food + friends. Cruise through!

BAGELS

5542 El Cajon Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)

Popular Items

Vietnamese (COLD)$6.00
Sweetened condensed milk, espresso, served over ice & topped with cream. Sweet & Strong.
Iced Latte$5.00
16oz. Espresso, cold milk, over ice.
Iced Americano$3.25
16oz. Espresso pulled over ice water.
Bagel + Spread$4.00
Cappuccino$4.25
A classic - Espresso + Milk, 6oz.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
16oz. Espresso, cold milk, with our housemade vanilla, served over ice.
Vanilla Latte$5.50
Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Housemade vanilla. Sweet, but not too sweet.
Avo Forever$8.50
Everything Bagel / Avo / Goat Cheese / Cream Cheese / Sprouts / Cracked Pepper + Chili Flakes
Veg Supreme$7.50
Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Cucumber /Purple Onion / Sprouts / Cracked Pepper
Latte: 12oz$5.00
Espresso + steamed milk, 12oz.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5542 El Cajon Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
