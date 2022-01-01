Go
Toast

Scrooge Maki Restaurant

Fresh and quality poke and ramen in the heart of Boulder hill.

1107 13th street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1107 13th street

boulder CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scrooge Maki POS (1)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boss Lady Pizza

No reviews yet

CURRENT HOURS: 11am - MIDNIGHT, DAILY!
Hand-tossed New York-style pizza on The Hill in Boulder, CO. Fast-casual restaurant with pizza available by-the-slice & Whole pies. Gluten-free, vegetarian, & vegan options. Fresh salads & Nice Cream SaMMMies, house-made desserts. Dine-in, To-go, Take-out, Curbside, & Delivery.
(gf) = gluten-free, (v) = vegetarian, (vegan) = vegan

Scrooge Maki

No reviews yet

Welcome to Scrooge Maki!

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston