Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
American

ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

566 Reviews

$$

5780 Ramsey St

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

SCRUBOAKS CLASSIC BURGER$10.00
HANDCRAFTED FRESH BURGER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, PICKLES, ONION ON BUN
House Salad$8.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, LETTUCE, RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$12.00
SHREDDED BEEF, PROVOLONE CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS ON GRESH HOAGIE BUN
BAJA FISH TACOS$13.00
THREE SOFT SHELL TACOS WITH PINEAPPLE CHIPOTLE SALSA AND HONEY GINGER AIOLI
SCRUBOAKS BLT$10.00
MAN CANDY BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO ON BUTTER TOASTED BREAD
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
ZUCCHINI FRIES$9.00
FRESH ZUCCHINI STICKS, BATTERED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH SPICY RANCH
Cobb Salad$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5780 Ramsey St, Fayetteville NC 28311

Directions

