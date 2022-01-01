Go
Toast

Scruby's BBQ

Serving the best open-pit barbecue in Broward, Scruby's is the fun, friendly, and affordable place for friends and family – where kids 5 and under eat free every day. There are weekly and daily specials, too. Let Scruby's make your event special. We cater from 10 to 10,000 – including on-site cooking and service. So come on by today and taste the delicious, smoked flavor of authentic open-pit barbecue.

251 N.University Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rack 'n' a Half of Baby Back Ribs$29.99
Pork Sandwich$9.99
Sweet Corn Nuggets$8.49
Beef Brisket Dinner$18.99
Smoked Chicken Dinner$13.99
Pit Lovers Pick 2 Combo Dinner$19.99
Pork Dinner$15.49
Garlic Toast (3pc)$2.49
Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs Dinner$20.99
Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs$15.99
See full menu

Location

251 N.University Dr

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Carreta Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet

Miami's Cuban Kitchen

Mi Casita Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capriccio Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

La Carreta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston