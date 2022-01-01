Scruby's BBQ
Serving the best open-pit barbecue in Broward, Scruby's is the fun, friendly, and affordable place for friends and family – where kids 5 and under eat free every day. There are weekly and daily specials, too. Let Scruby's make your event special. We cater from 10 to 10,000 – including on-site cooking and service. So come on by today and taste the delicious, smoked flavor of authentic open-pit barbecue.
251 N.University Dr
251 N.University Dr
Pembroke Pines FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
