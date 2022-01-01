Go
Scruff's Grill

We are a cool little place to get your belly full! We make everything with great attitudes and love. So Cal influenced....Missouri Made.

1732 N Bishop Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.50
MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN, PICKLE, TOMATO, LETTUCE, & S.G. SAUCE ON A KAISER BUN. SERVED WITH FRIES.
MINI CORN DOGS$6.00
MINI CORN DOGS SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DRINK.
MINI CHEESEBURGER$6.00
A SMALL CHEESEBURGER PERFECTLY SIZED FOR A KID. BUN, PICKLES, KETCHUP, AND CHEESE. COMES WITH FRIES AND A DRINK.
BURGER BOWL$7.00
1/4 lb. BURGER WITH CHEESE SERVED ON SHREDDED LETTUCE WITH CHOPPED PICKLES, ONION, TOMATO, & A SIDE OF RANCH. No Fries.
SCRUFF'S ORIGINAL$9.00
1/4 LB. BURGER, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, & S.G. SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES.
PRETZEL & CHEESE$5.00
A GOOD SIZED PRETZEL WITH SOME OF OUR NACHO CHEESE SAUCE.
SCRUFF'S CLASSIC$9.00
1/4 lb. BURGER, CHEESE, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, ONION, & PICKLES. SERVED WITH FRIES.
SIDE OF NACHO CHEESE$1.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.50
CRINKLE CUT SWEET POTATO FRIES DRIZZLED WITH The Blessed Bee Co. GHOST PEPPER INFUZED HONEY.
Location

1732 N Bishop Ave

Rolla MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
