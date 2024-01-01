Scruff's Grill Double Wide - 1732 North Bishop Avenue
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1732 North Bishop Avenue, Rolla MO 65401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
American Taco Company - Missouri's First
4.1 • 69
1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant
Piscotti's Pizza - 1901 North Bishop Avenue
No Reviews
1901 North Bishop Avenue Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant
The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill -
No Reviews
1505 N Bishop Ave, Rolla Rolla, MO 65401
View restaurant