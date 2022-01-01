Scrumptions

Go
A made-from-scratch bakery specializing in fine pastry, desserts, special occasion and wedding cakes. Vegan, gluten friendly and special dietary cake options are available.

5600 Post Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)

Bailey’s Irish Cream Zeppole$4.95
Filled with creamy vanilla custard that is made with real Bailey’s Irish Cream liquor and mini chocolate chips. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar, a rosette of fresh whipped cream and a sprinkle of mini chocolate chips.
Traditional Zeppole$4.50
Our traditional Zeppole are filled with creamy vanilla custard that is made in-house, finished with a dusting of powdered sugar, topped with a rosette of fresh whipped cream and a maraschino cherry halve.
Strawberries & Cream Zeppole$4.95
Filled with creamy vanilla custard and layered with freshly sliced strawberries. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar, a rosette of fresh whipped cream and a maraschino cherry halve.
Spring Butter Cookies Boxes
A box of our most popular butter cookies with a selection of seasonal favorites.
S'mores Zeppole$4.95
A chocolate shell filled with a combination of chocolate custard, graham crackers crumbles, and marshmallow butter cream. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar, a rosette of fresh whipped cream and a sprinkle of graham crackers crumbs.
Oreo Mousse Zeppole$4.95
A chocolate shell filled with Oreo Mousse. Finished with a rosette of fresh whipped cream and a sprinkle of Oreo cookie crumbs.
Strawberries & Champagne Ladyfinger Torte
Our most popular dessert. Alternating layers of moist vanilla cake filled with a delicate champagne mousse and fresh strawberry filling then finished with fresh whipped cream, strawberries, and ladyfingers.
Mini Pie Assortment - One Dozen Box$35.95
A box of a dozen delicious bite-size pies: includes the following flavors:
Chocolate cream, lemon, key lime, banana cream and blueberry crumb.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Zeppole$4.95
A chocolate shell filled with a combination of peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache, and chopped up Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar, a rosette of chocolate ganache and a sprinkle of chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Carrot Cake$42.50
A sweet and tender spice cake made with coconut, carrots and walnuts.  Frosted with a tangy cream cheese butter cream frosting. 8” round shown (serves 8 to 12).
5600 Post Road

East Greenwich RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
