Scrumptions
A made-from-scratch bakery specializing in fine pastry, desserts, special occasion and wedding cakes. Vegan, gluten friendly and special dietary cake options are available.
CUPCAKES
5600 Post Road • $$
Location
5600 Post Road
East Greenwich RI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
