Sculley's Waterfront Grille

Fresh Seafood, Waterfront Views, Superior Service
Particularly, Sculley's Waterfront Restaurant, is located along the boardwalk in the historic fishing village of John's Pass. Overall, we are a Gulf to Table dining experience. With this in mind, we provide a fresh catch right off of our own boat, The Dagger. In fact, our plates compliment these exact elements that patrons can experience during their meal. Furthermore, our culinary team uses high quality ingredients to create exciting, eclectic dishes, which bring out the seasonal ingredients Florida has to offer.

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Served with Baja Sauce
Grouper Bites - Sculley's$13.00
Fried grouper with tartar sauce.
Calamari$12.00
Rings & Tentacles, Cornmeal Batter, Marinara, Lemon-Garlic Aioli, Parmesan, Parsley
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Butter Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Fish & Chips$18.00
Corn Meal Battered Haddock, French Fries, Tartar, Coleslaw
Grouper Sandwich - Sculley's$17.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar, Toasted Potato Bun, Choice of Side
Tacos - Sculley's
(2) Flour Tortillas, Cabbage, Cheddar-Jack, Baja Sauce, Tomato, Lime Cilantro Rice & Black Beans
Tacos - The Hut
Chicken • Shrimp • Grouper
(2) Flour Tortillas, Cabbage, Cheddar-Jack, Baja Sauce, Tomato, Lime-Cilantro Rice & Black Beans
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner$19.00
French Fries, Daily Vegetable
Grouper Sandwich - The Hut$17.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Potato Bun, Tartar, Choice of Side
Location

190 Boardwalk

Madeira Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
