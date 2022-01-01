Sculley's Seafood Restaurant
190 Boardwalk Place East
Location
190 Boardwalk Place East
Madeira Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Particularly, Sculley's Waterfront Restaurant, is located along the boardwalk in the historic fishing village of John's Pass. Overall, we are a Gulf to Table dining experience. With this in mind, we provide a fresh catch right off of our own boat, The Dagger. In fact, our plates compliment these exact elements that patrons can experience during their meal. Furthermore, our culinary team uses high quality ingredients to create exciting, eclectic dishes, which bring out the seasonal ingredients Florida has to offer.