Scuola Pizza Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
931 Southwest 2nd Avenue
Location
931 Southwest 2nd Avenue
Gainesville FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tinker Latin Food Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
XXX-The Top Restaurant
The Top Restaurant
Cry babys
High Class Dive Bar.
Madrina's
Come in and enjoy!