Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311

Fried Shrimp Basket$18.50
1/2lb of hand-battered shrimp, fried golden brown & served with our house made cocktail sauce
Chicken Bites Basket$12.50
Hand-battered chicken tenders served with French fries, country gravy, & Texas toast
Seafood Po Boys
Grilled 10” hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato, & coleslaw, topped with your choice of hand breaded & golden fish, shrimp or oysters
Jalapeno Poppers$11.50
Jalapeno halves filled with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon & baked to perfection, served with our house made ranch
Baked Flounder Imperial Plate$26.00
Fresh flounder filet filled with crab meat stuffing, baked, & topped with our lemon butter caper sauce, served with grilled asparagus
Sashimi$6.00
2 PC
Island Style Fish N Chips Basket$19.50
Mahi-mahi filet hand-battered in tempura batter, fried golden brown, served with house made tartar sauce
Calamari$14.00
Hand cut & breaded, tub & tentacle calamari fried to perfection served with our house made marina sauce, parmesan cheese & lemon wedges
Ranch$0.50
5 Bone In Wings$8.00
Jumbo chicken wings fried & tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery & your choice of our house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Location

Corpus Christi TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
