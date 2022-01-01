Go
1945 Airport Road

Bacon Egg and Cheese on Texas Toast$3.00
Fried Chicken Wrap$4.75
Chicken Tenders (3)$3.75
Eggs$1.25
Double Cheeseburger$4.50
Tator Tots$1.95
Dr. Pepper 20 Ounce$1.35
French Fries$1.95
Mountain Dew 20 Ounce$1.35
Bacon$0.75
1945 Airport Road

Columbus MS

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Harveys Columbus

"Harvey's is a contemporary restaurant with an atmosphere set by old brick, decorative woodwork, and great music. We serve everything from specialty salads and sandwiches to our signature 48 hour marinated ribeyes and famous prime rib."

Sweet Peppers Deli

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.

Jackson Square Grill

"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."

Mugshots Grill & Bar

