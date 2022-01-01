Go
Sea Bar

7 Great Neck Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Branzino$33.00
Grilled Whole, served either whole (bone in) or Filleted (without) bone
Rustic Tomato Salad$14.00
persian cucumbers, peppers, onions and feta cheese. Lightly dressed with oil and vinegar.
Lemon Sole$26.00
Broiled Fillet with Basil Bread Crumbs
Flash Fried Calamari$17.00
Lightly Fried Calamari, Served with Marinara Sauce
Lobster Bisque$10.00
velvety french soup with lobster claw meat served with oyster crackers
Lobster Roll$28.00
Fresh Lobster Meat served your way on a Brioche Bun with Hand Cut Fries and Coleslaw
Lobster Pasta$36.00
Linguini tossed with Lobster Base, touch of cream and splash of wine, with Lobster Meat
Tuna Tartare$16.00
Finely Chopped Tuna Served with Garlic Mousse, Topped with Avocado
Fish Tacos$18.00
Sautéed snapper, shredded cabbage, chipotle mayo in (3) flour tortillas
Faroe Island Salmon$29.00
Grilled to perfection and basted with extra virgin olive oil
Location

7 Great Neck Road

Great Neck NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
