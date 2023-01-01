Sea Bar - Sea Bar (2636 Hylan Blvd)
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
2636 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island NY 10306
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greek Xpress - Staten Island (2636 Hylan Blvd)
No Reviews
2636 Hylan Blvd, Suite 120 Staten Island, NY 10306
View restaurant
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurant
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond Town - Egger's in Historic Richmond Town
4.4 • 345
441 Clarke Avenue Staten Island, NY 10306
View restaurant