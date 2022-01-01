Go
Sea Breeze Restaurant & Crab House

Waterfront dining on the scenic Patuxent River. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Outside tiki bar and live entertainment every weekend during the spring and summer months. Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

27130 S Sandgates Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1004 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Our special recipe 8" crab cake, broiled or fried and served on a brioche roll with Potato Chips. Served with Tartar or Cocktail Sauce.
*Please specify any additional toppings*
Steak and Cheese$10.00
Thinly sliced steak, grilled with your choice of veggies and topped with your choice of toppings. Served on a sub roll with Potato Chips.
Wings$8.00
Who doesn't like chicken wings? We offer our wings breaded or naked, with a wide variety of sauces and seasonings.
Cream of Crab-cup$5.00
Betty Ann's super secret recipe - she's the ONLY one who knows it and makes this herself! Cream based crab soup with plenty of lump and backfin crab meat. One of our best sellers! 8oz serving.
Snow Crab Legs-2 pounds$50.00
2 lbs of Snow Crab Legs (generally 4 clusters), served with 2 sides.
Crab Balls$10.00
Another Seabreeze favorite! Our secret crabcake recipe in smaller bite size portions, deep fried. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.
Hush Puppies w/honey$5.00
Our famous homemade hush puppies! Our secret recipe of deep fried southern goodness. Served with honey or honey butter (on request).
Rockfish Bites$10.00
What a tasty treat! A generous rockfish filet, cut into bite size chunks, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with cocktail sauce or tartar sauce.
Steamed Shrimp 1 pound$20.00
18-20 of our beautiful shrimp, steamed to order and topped with our special house seafood seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce or melted butter (upon request)
Fried Snakehead Bite Basket$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

27130 S Sandgates Rd

Mechanicsville MD

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

