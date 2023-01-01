Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea Cliff restaurants you'll love

Sea Cliff restaurants
  • Sea Cliff

Sea Cliff's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Sea Cliff restaurants

Main pic

 

Foster - 39 Roslyn Ave

39 Roslyn Ave, Sea Cliff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Mushrooms$9.00
Honey Glazed Carrots$9.00
Mashed Potatoes$9.00
More about Foster - 39 Roslyn Ave
Still Partners image

GRILL

Still Partners

225 Sea Cliff Ave, Sea Cliff

Avg 4.2 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Caesar$11.95
romaine, shaved parmigian, croutons, caesar dressing
Burger$14.95
chargrilled sirloin (or sub grilled
chicken), toasted English muffin,
fries or field greens
Spinach Baby Salad$11.95
arugula & spinach, fennel & apple, almonds & craisins, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Still Partners
Banner pic

 

The Sunset Club at Tappen Beach - 494 Prospect Avenue

494 Prospect Avenue, Sea Clff

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Sunset Club at Tappen Beach - 494 Prospect Avenue
