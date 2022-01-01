Go
Great State Burger - Ballard

5411 Ballard Ave NW

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$5.75
Keep It Simple:American Cheese & Ketchup
Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Great State Burger$6.75
The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce
Sausage Egg and Cheese$7.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffins, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Pure Country Sausage, American Cheese.
Hamburger$5.00
For the Purist: Just Ketchup
Side Browns$1.75
Available Until 11 AM
Fries and Shake$9.00
Meatless Burger$10.00
1/4 Pound all Vegan Impossible Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Mustard, and Mayo.
Side of State Sauce$0.50
Location

5411 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

