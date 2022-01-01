Go
The Whale Wins

Takeout available for brunch 8am-3pm, and dinner 5pm-8pm. For casse croute take out please give us a call.

TAPAS

3506 Stone Way N • $$$

Avg 4.2 (1661 reviews)

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, house cured bacon, American cheese, chili mayo
Whipped Potatoes$8.00
Crème fraiche, chives
Pickled Vegetables$12.00
Assorted vegetables pickled in-house
Maple Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, house made maple sausage, American cheese, chili mayo
Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Salt Roasted Half Chicken$36.00
savory pain perdu, dijon beurre blanc, apple, kohlrabi
Parisienne Gnocchi$29.00
Foraged Mushrooms, Leek Cream, Fresh Cheese, Pine Nuts, Crispy Sunchoke
Chicory Salad$15.00
Hazelnut Pangrattato, Preserved Lemon, Roasted Pear, Pecorino, Pomegranate
Lettuces$14.00
Classic Whale Wins lettuces served with mixed herbs, pistachios and parmesan cheese
Bay Shrimp Dip$18.00
with Kennebec potato chips.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

3506 Stone Way N

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
