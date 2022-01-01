The Whale Wins
Takeout available for brunch 8am-3pm, and dinner 5pm-8pm. For casse croute take out please give us a call.
TAPAS
3506 Stone Way N • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3506 Stone Way N
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fiasco
Italian Take Away and Bottle Shop
Pablo - Wallingford
Pablo y Pablo is a Mexican restaurant and bar that opens its pantry to ingredients and techniques from around the world. By bringing together combination of diverse tastes on our menu in a warm and inviting environment, we strive to evoke the same harmonious spirits of Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda; two artists who’s friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world. Pablo y Pablo aims to give a genuine dining experience to our guests that’s just as warm and energized as these two artists and their lasting friendship.
Joule
Thank you for supporting your local restaurant! From Seif and Rachel
Union Saloon
Come in and enjoy!