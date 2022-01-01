Westward
Now open for waterfront dining on the north shore of Lake Union, featuring outdoor fire pit, cheery beachside seating, sustainable seafood, and imaginative marine fare of the Pacific Coast-- including a variety of fresh, local oysters.
Arrive by foot, vehicle, boat, kayak or tie up to our dock.
Location
2501 N Northlake Way
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
