Go
Toast

Westward

Now open for waterfront dining on the north shore of Lake Union, featuring outdoor fire pit, cheery beachside seating, sustainable seafood, and imaginative marine fare of the Pacific Coast-- including a variety of fresh, local oysters.
Arrive by foot, vehicle, boat, kayak or tie up to our dock.

2501 N Northlake Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potatoes$8.00
Crispy fingerling potatoes
Pork Chop$40.00
stinging nettle salsa verde, peanuts,
crispy leek
Clam Dip and Chips$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
Dill Dip and Chips$9.00
House made dill dip. Served with house made chips.
Half Chicken$32.00
salsa roja, turnips, cherries
Pork Confit Fritter$12.00
lime mascarpone, dates, almonds, spring onion oil
Salsify$12.00
Roasted root vegetables, lime crema, winter citrus
Spare Ribs$28.00
Braised spare ribs, jalapeno vinegar, cilantro
Bread$6.00
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
12 Un Shucked Oysters$18.00
Shucker's choice ready for you to shuck!
See full menu

Location

2501 N Northlake Way

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RoRo BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joule

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting your local restaurant! From Seif and Rachel

Union Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pablo - Wallingford

No reviews yet

Pablo y Pablo is a Mexican restaurant and bar that opens its pantry to ingredients and techniques from around the world. By bringing together combination of diverse tastes on our menu in a warm and inviting environment, we strive to evoke the same harmonious spirits of Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda; two artists who’s friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world. Pablo y Pablo aims to give a genuine dining experience to our guests that’s just as warm and energized as these two artists and their lasting friendship.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston