Sea Dog Brew Pub

Sea Dog is a locally owned & operated Brew Pub. We specialize in craft beer, signature cocktails, the freshest ingredients in our scratch kitchen & great customer service. Catch your favorite game, play music bingo or trivia at everyone's favorite pub!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

23 Whites Path • $$

Avg 4 (746 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Bomb$14.00
Shaved steak, Peppers, Onions and American Cheese served on a toasted sub roll.
Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Three soft pretzels served warm with a homemade cheese sauce.
Barney Cheeseburger$11.00
Tradition Burger with your choice of cheese: America, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper jack.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili. Garlic Parmesan Or Teriyaki.
Wings$12.00
Crispy wings tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili. Garlic Parmesan Or Teriyaki.
Ty Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Onions, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Hard Boiled Eggs. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Fried Pickles$10.00
House Made Pickles deep lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with our Frickle Sauce.
Cowboy Burger$13.00
Topped with Applewood Smoke Bacon, Crispy Onion Strings, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and smoke Chili Aioli.
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch SW$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon,and Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Steak N Cheese Eggrolls$13.00
Shaved steak with roasted peppers, scallions and Cheddar Jack cheese served with spicy ketchup and chipotle mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

23 Whites Path

South Yarmouth MA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

