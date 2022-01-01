Sea Girt restaurants you'll love

Sea Girt restaurants
Toast
  • Sea Girt

Sea Girt's top cuisines

American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Sea Girt restaurants

Scarborough Fair Restaurant image

 

Scarborough Fair Restaurant

1414 Meetinghouse Road, Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Rack of Lamb$40.00
oven roasted potatoes, asparagus
Crispy Calamari$12.00
caper berry, pepperoncini, wasabi aioli, marinara
Seared Sea Scallops$34.00
Deilicata squash, jasmine rice, Pineapple Calypso glaze, fried plantains
Local Smoke BBQ image

 

Local Smoke BBQ

2100 Highway 35 Unit 9, Sea Girt

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings - Single$12.00
8 Wings - Smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Two Meat Platter$23.00
Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack$21.75
Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL image

 

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

2204 NJ route 35, Sea Girt

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Tenders Kids Meal$6.50
2 Tenders served with Choice of Side & Drink
5 Mild Tenders Platter$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
Beef Gyro Bowl$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
Surfside Frozen Custard image

 

Surfside Frozen Custard

500 Washington Blvd, Sea Girt

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Kitchen - Sea Girt

2204 Rte 35 N, Sea Girt

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
