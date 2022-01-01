Sea Girt restaurants you'll love
More about Scarborough Fair Restaurant
Scarborough Fair Restaurant
1414 Meetinghouse Road, Sea Girt
|Popular items
|Grilled Rack of Lamb
|$40.00
oven roasted potatoes, asparagus
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
caper berry, pepperoncini, wasabi aioli, marinara
|Seared Sea Scallops
|$34.00
Deilicata squash, jasmine rice, Pineapple Calypso glaze, fried plantains
More about Local Smoke BBQ
Local Smoke BBQ
2100 Highway 35 Unit 9, Sea Girt
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings - Single
|$12.00
8 Wings - Smoked, then flash fried. Dry-rubbed or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
|Two Meat Platter
|$23.00
Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
|St. Louis Rib Platter - Half Rack
|$21.75
Our First Place St. Louis Ribs are hand rubbed, slow-smoked, and finished with our BBQ Sauce. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are GF
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
2204 NJ route 35, Sea Girt
|Popular items
|2 Tenders Kids Meal
|$6.50
2 Tenders served with Choice of Side & Drink
|5 Mild Tenders Platter
|$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
|Beef Gyro Bowl
|$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
More about Fresh Kitchen - Sea Girt
Fresh Kitchen - Sea Girt
2204 Rte 35 N, Sea Girt