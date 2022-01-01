Go
Toast

Sea Hut

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

354 E Franklin St • $

Avg 4.6 (584 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

354 E Franklin St

Monroe NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Courthouse Self-Pour Beer & Wine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Main Street Bistro Inc.

No reviews yet

Italian-American cuisine!

Franklin Court Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Quincy's Family Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Home of the Big Fat Yeast Roll

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston